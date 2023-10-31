MacPlus Software has announced a “spooktacular” 🎃 Halloween sale with discount. of 35%.

All of the company’s apps are included in the sale, featuring products like ActiveDock (a customizable Dock for macOS), DockView (which adds a preview of windows for the selected application to the macOS Dock), Command-Tab Plus 2 (a keyboard-centric application and window switcher), as well as new arrivals such as Tab Finder (a tool to list all your open tabs across browser windows in one place), Quick Exposé (a new way to use Mission Control and App Exposé), and Plus AI: Your AI text assistant.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related