Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From AppleInsider: New programming language Mojo is now on the Mac, bringing Python-like tools specifically for AI developers.

° From 9to5Mac: Analyst Jeff Pu pointed out that demand for the iPhone 15 is lower than demand for the iPhone 14 in the same period last year. The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the most popular model among customers, followed by the iPhone 15 Pro. When it comes to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, demand is weaker.

° From MacRumors: Alexa now natively supports Apple Podcasts on Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV devices in over 40 countries following the latest expansion of this integration.

° From CNBC: Apple manufacturing partner TSMC posted a third quarter profit of NT$211 billion on Thursday – its largest profit decline since the first quarter of 2019 – as weak demand for consumer electronics persists.

° From iMore: Think Apple’s $129 Thunderbolt 4 cable is expensive? This CT scan reveals why.

° From Fast Company: Apple and Volvo alums just designed the remote-controlled RV of the future.

° From MacVoices Live!: Selecting a power bank to keep your devices charged while on the go is simple right? Only if you do a little homework. On the new episode, Chuck Joiner covers some of the things you should consider when evaluating the many options out there, shares some of his favorites, and provides some safety tips.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related