Ready Player Me, an avatar platform, has announced the Premium Skins Catalog. Now, every developer can sell premium avatar skins to their players, unlocking new revenue streams.

The Catalog will bring content from Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group’s merchandise arm Bravado, Rovio’s Angry Birds, McLaren Racing, and ITV Studios “The Voice” (in collaboration with the Virtual Brand Group) to games and apps already integrated with the Ready Player Me platform. Through Ready Player Me’s partnerships with leading brands, in addition to new monetization tools, developers can quickly start selling branded skins to their player base to encourage avatar personalization and grow revenue as a result, according to CEO and co-founder Timmu Tõke.

He adds that the Premium Skins Catalog provides developers with the opportunity to sell premium skins for Ready Player Me avatars from top brands and artists. Developers can list these items for sale in their own custom storefronts or utilize the Ready Player Me Avatar Creator to sell items directly to their player base.

Two of the first skins made available by UMG’s merchandise arm Bravado are by German metal band Electric Callboy and by STOKED, a UMG owned HipHop lifestyle brand. Toke says the Premium Skins Catalog will be available soon.

