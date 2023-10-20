Apple TV+ managed its second appearance on the Nielsen charts streaming charts following the release of “The Morning Show” season 3’s third episode, reports Deadline.

Viewing was up 21% over the week prior to 422 million viewing minutes, helping boost it to No. 10 on the streaming originals list. Despite this, it didn’t make it into the top 10.

“Suits” reclaimed its status as No. 1 on the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of September 18 to 24, after being bumped to second place last week by Netflix‘s “Virgin River.” “Suits,” which has now spent 13 weeks overall at the top of the charts racked up another 1.8 billion viewing minutes across Netflix and Peacock during this interval.

About ‘The Morning Show’

The 10-episode third season of “The Morning Show” returned on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through November 8, 2023.

Here’s how season three is described: The stakes are high as the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom.

Along with executive producers/stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, the season three ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie and Julianna Margulies.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

