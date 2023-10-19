“The Problem with Jon Stewart” will no longer air on Apple TV+, according to the New York Times.

Stewart and Apple are parting ways because of creative differences over “The Problem,” the article adds, quoting unnamed “people with knowledge of the decision.”

The news series offered episodes on topics including crime, defense policy, inflation, the backsliding of democracy, gender, taxes, elections, and more. All episodes are (for now) streaming on Apple TV+. No word on if the series is being shopped elsewhere.

The cancellation purportedly came after creative differences between the tech giant and former “Daily Show” host over potential topics and guests for the show. The NYT says Stewart informed his staff Thursday that Apple pushed back on topics relating to China and artificial intelligence. Production on season three was already under way, with filming poised to begin shortly.

