Despite the popular perception that Apple dominates the US smartphone market, iOS actually has a minority share of US smartphone buyers, according to a new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

It’s been this way for quite some time, too. Data for the most recent annual period (ending with the September 2023 quarter) indicates iOS captured 39% of smartphone sales, notes CIRP.

According to the report, the iPhone’s market share has bounced between 37% and 46% over the past five years. However, there’s been a gradual decline over the subsequent two years, according to CIRP. But perhaps the recent uptick to 39% bodes well for increased iPhone market share in the US.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related