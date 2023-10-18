Apple fired at least five employees who worked in the company’s App Store in China following an internal probe into business misconduct, reports The Information (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Quoting unnamed “people with direct knowledge of the situation,” the article says Apple found infractions such as unsanctioned contact with mobile game developers or consultants working on their behalf, these people said.

An internal audit uncovered irregularities in 2022, prompting an investigation that concluded around the middle of this year, one of these people said. It involved more than a half dozen staffers at the China app store business, which generates billions of dollars a year in profits for Apple, particularly from mobile games, according to The Information.

