macOS now has 17.79% of the global desktop operating system compared to 62.65% for Windows, according to new data from GS Statcounter. That compares to 17.1% in March.

iOS now has 30.61% of the worldwide mobile operating system market. That’s up from 28.4% in March. Android has 68.61%.

Also, according to Statcounter, Apple’s Safari has passed Microsoft Edge in popularity. However, Chrome remains the dominate web browser globally.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today