According to Bloomberg, Apple hasn’t really found a killer app that will make its upcoming “RealityPro” headset a must-have item.

Instead, Apple plans to pack the headset with a variety of features — games, fitness services, even an app for reading books in virtual reality — and hope that buyers find something they like.

There may be a method to that madness according to Rolf Illenberger, managing director of VRdirect, a company that has developed VR software for enterprise clients that include mega-giants like Siemens, Porsche and Nestle.

“Apple has the luxury, unlike other companies, to slowly scale up and one could even argue that they don’t want to become an immediate B2C success. They would much rather capitalize on B2B demand,” he says. “If Apple wants to be part of the supplier decision on a B2B level, they must enter the market now. In contrast to other tech evolutions, B2B will be the driving force for adoption of VR and most people will have their first encounter with VR at the workplace. B2C adoption will follow.”

A B2B [business-to-business] audience will also be more critical of making investments in poorly designed hardware, but Apple’s trust in innovation and interface design provide it a clear market advantage, Illenberger says.

“Apple has always had a leg up when it comes to appealing to designers,” he adds. “If what’s launched is anything close to what they’ve come to expect on other Apple products, they’re going to be all-in and we’re going to help them get there. Outside of that demographic, a hefty price point will be cause for concern, but one that will survive many cost-benefit analysis cases at the corporate level.”

About the RealityPro

When it comes to the RealityPro, the rumors are abundant. Such a device will arrive this year. Or 2024. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.” Or perhaps “xrOS” for extended reality operating system.

