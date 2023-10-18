Yesterday Apple announced the Apple Pencil USB-C, its third-generation drawing tool, and an analysis by the NZCasinoClub shows that online searches for ‘New Apple Pencil’ increased by 727% on October 17. (“Apple Pencil 3” has also skyrocketed by 732% in the same period.)

Maybe folks are trying to figure out why it exists. I know I’m confused.

However, Adam Parker at NZCasinoClub says: “The notable increase in searches represents the public’s unwavering interest in Apple. From phones to gadgets and accessories, Apple has become ingrained in modern society over the last two decades, and it will be interesting to see how the public responds to the new Apple Pencil USB-C.”

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) expects an underwhelming response. It’s designed with a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the side of iPad for storage and charges with a USB-C cable.

However, there’s nothing different enough about it to make me want one. It doesn’t have interchangeable magnet tips and other features that were rumored. Heck, it’s not even available in black as I hoped it would be. And it doesn’t support double-tap to change tools as the second gen Apple Pencil does.

And I’m not the only one who’s disappointed. In writing for Macworld, Michael Simon points out that the new Apple Pencil “makes no sense.”

From his article” “The brand-new Apple Pencil isn’t as good as the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil from 2018 and doesn’t even have all of the same features of the 1st-gen Apple Pencil from 2016. It’s cheaper than both but isn’t compatible with the entry-level iPad. And it attaches magnetically to the side of the iPad for storage like the 2nd-gen model but still needs a cable to charge. The new Apple Pencil (USB-C) is also shorter than both the 1st-gen and 2nd-gen models (6.10 inches vs 6.92 inches and 6.53 inches), and is the only model with a port for charging. And you can’t engrave it.

“Confused yet? You should be. Just like the iPad lineup itself, buying an Apple Pencil now requires a close study of a comparison chart.”

By the way, NZCasinoClub is designed “to help regulate the quality of online casinos in New Zealand. I guess their interest in theApple Pencil is for online betting purposes.

