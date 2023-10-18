The Critics Choice Association (CCA) Women’s Committee has announced that Apple TV+’s “Lessons in Chemistry” will receive the Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment.

Called the “SOFEE,” the Seal recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories. Academy Award winner Brie Larson stars in and executive produces the Apple TV+ series “Lessons in Chemistry,” based on the bestselling novel by Bonnie Garmus.

“Lessons in Chemistry” received a perfect score in the numerical formula that is used to determine if new titles, nominated by CCA Women’s Committee members, are eligible for a SOFEE. Qualifying projects will have a prominent female character arc, give female characters at least equal screen time to male characters, have female leaders behind the scenes, and pass elements highlighted in the Bechdel test.

To be considered, new film and television releases must possess an artistic and storytelling value and exceptionality, and score at least 7 out of a possible 10 points in the SOFEE rubric, which can be found at CriticsChoice.com. The Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment is issued by the CCA Women’s Committee.

About ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

“Lessons in Chemistry” is an eight-episode limited series. Here’s how it’s described: Set in the early 1950s, “Lessons in Chemistry” follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society. When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes.

Starring alongside Larson are Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Outer Range”), NAACP Image Award winner Aja Naomi King (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Birth of a Nation”), Stephanie Koenig (“The Flight Attendant,” “The Offer”), Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory,” “The Dropout”), Patrick Walker (“Gaslit,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey”) and Thomas Mann (“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”).

About Apple TV+

