In an announcement on its developer website, Apple says that its Vision Pro developer labs have expanded to New York City and Sydney.

“We’re thrilled with the excitement and enthusiasm from developers around the world at the Apple Vision Pro labs, and we’re pleased to announce new labs in New York City and Sydney,” the announcement says. “Join us to test directly on the device and connect with Apple experts for help with taking your visionOS, iPadOS, and iOS apps even further on this exciting new platform.”

The developer labs are designed to allow developers to test and optimize their apps on visionOS. Apple experts are available to help with setup and troubleshooting. Outside the US, the Vision Pro developer labs were initially available in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo.

