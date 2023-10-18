Apple is investigating an issue where the display brightness briefly flickers or “pulses” on some Apple Watch models when Always On mode is enabled, according to an internal service memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers — as noted by MacRumors.

I have an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and haven’t experienced such issues. However, MacRumors says the memo doesn’t say which Apple Watch models are affected, but the issue appears to be most prevalent on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models released last month. The issue appears to be present on all watchOS 10 versions, including the latest watchOS 10.0.2 release.

Per the internal service memo, Apple says service providers shouldn’t repair affected watches, but that customers to keep their Apple Watch software up to date. As a temporary solution, Apple says customers can turn off Always On mode in the Settings app under Display & Brightness → Always On.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related