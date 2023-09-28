Some of the first owners of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are complaining that the new devices get too hot during use or while charging, reports Reuters.

Personally, I’ve had no problem as all with my iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, Bloomberg says the complaints have spread across Apple online forums and social media networks, including Reddit and X. Customers say that the back or side of the phone becomes hot to the touch while gaming or when conducting a phone call or FaceTime video chat. For some users, the issue is more prominent while the device is plugged in to charge.

Bloomberg says that sources report that Apple technicians have been dealing with a lot of customers complaining about iPhone 15 Pro overheating issues. Technicians are telling users to follow the instructions from an old support article found on Apple’s website about what to do when the iPhone gets too hot:

iOS and iPadOS devices have built-in protections to prevent overheating. If the interior temperature of your device exceeds the normal operating range, your device will protect its internal components by attempting to regulate its temperature.

Avoid these conditions and activities because they might change the performance of your device:

Leaving your device in a car on a hot day.

Leaving your device in direct sunlight for an extended period of time.

Using certain features in hot conditions or direct sunlight for an extended period of time, such as GPS tracking or navigation in a car, playing a graphics-intensive game, or using augmented-reality apps.

If the interior temperature of your device exceeds the normal operating range, you might notice these changes:

Charging, including wireless charging, slows or stops.

The display dims or goes black.

Cellular radios enter a low-power state. The signal might weaken during this time.

The camera flash is temporarily disabled.

Performance slows with graphics-intensive or augmented-reality apps or features.

Additionally, if you’re navigating, your device might show this alert and turn off the display: “Temperature: iPhone needs to cool down.” Navigation still provides audible turn-by-turn directions. When approaching a turn, the display will illuminate to guide you through the turn.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related