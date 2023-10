Twelve South has launched the US$29.99 TimePorter, a wall mount for your Apple Watch bands. If a band fits your Apple Watch, TimePorter will hold it, regardless of size or brand.

It has a glossy white finish and can hold and display up to six Apple Watch bands. It installs quickly with the included 3M Command Strips. And you can combine multiple TimePorters for larger band collections.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today