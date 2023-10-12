Logitech has unveiled the Wave Keys and Wave Keys for Business, wireless ergonomic keyboards designed to address the increased need for wellbeing and comfort at the desk.

Wave Keys features a signature wave design in a compact layout for comfortable typing that doesn’t require relearning how to type, as well as an integrated cushioned palm rest for day-long support, according to Art O’Gnimh, general manager of the Core Personal Workspace business at Logitech. The keyboards’ unique wave shape places hands, wrists and forearms in a natural typing position, and the integrated cushioned palm rest gives more wrist support throughout the day, he adds.

This multi-OS compatible keyboard connects via Bluetooth, or the included Logi BOLT receiver for enhanced security, to up to three devices at once such as a Mac, iPad, and PC and switches between them at the tap of a button. Users can personalize their experience with the Logi Options+ App to assign productivity shortcuts, such as “Do not disturb.

Wave Keys and Wave Keys for Business are available in graphite, off-white, and (starting next year) in rose. They cost US$59.99.

