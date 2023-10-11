Apple has released new firmware for both AirPods Pro 2 models — one with a Lightning port, the other with USB-C. However, the company hasn’t provided any notes about the update, so it’s unclear what it provides.

Installation is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.” AppleInsider says the update contains “miscellaneous minor bug fixes.”

