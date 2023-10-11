Apple TV+ is showing positive growth in the US streaming market, according to a new report from JustWatch, an international streaming guide.

In the third quarter of 2023, Prime Video maintained the lead in the country with a 1% advantage over its nearest competitor: Netflix. Meanwhile, Max and Disney+ are competing for second with a significant 3% difference between the two players.

Apple TV+ showed positive development in September, growing 1% gain. Meanwhile, Disney+ took a stumble, falling behind by -1% at the end of the quarter three.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related