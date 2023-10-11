Universum has released the results of its 15th annual World’s Most Attractive Employers report. And Apple tops the list (again).

This year Universum surveyed over 172,890 business, engineering, and IT students in the world’s 9 largest economies (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, the UK and the US). The employer branding specialist organization asked these groups of future talent to provide insights into the company characteristics they find most attractive in a potential employer, as well as who they perceive to be their ideal employer.

Apple, Deloitte, and L’Oréal Group are three of the most highly attractive companies for business students, Universum’s newly published business-student ranking suggested.

The business ranking is just one of the rankings part of the World’s Most Attractive Employers report from Universum. Response collection for the report was done during fall 2022 to spring 2023.

