Upgraded Technologies Inc., a MacBook upgrade program and month-to-month subscription service, has announced its new partnership with GVNG to launch “Upgraded Cares” — a philanthropic initiative that will empower 10 financially disadvantaged students with a new MacBook.

Starting today, “Upgraded Cares” will begin accepting applications from eligible students and will keep the applications open indefinitely until 10 applicants have been awarded. Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible and can begin their application process at www.getupgraded.com/upgradedcares.

GVNG is a movement “that empowers corporations, celebrities, and influencers to launch a Digital Nonprofit to create communities of purpose that authentically connect people, brands, and influencers through the shared purpose of solving big world problems.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related