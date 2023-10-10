The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is probing Apple and Google for alleged unfair business practices, according to the news agency PTI (as noted by Inc42).

CCI chairperson Ravneet Kaur said the Apple is being probed for its alleged anti-competitive behavior. “Once we receive the report from the director general (DG), (and) CCI, we will take action,” she added.

This is an ongoing dilemma for Apple. As far back as December 2021, the CCI ordered an investigation into the company’s business practices — in particular, the company mandating iPhone app developers to use a proprietary payments system — in India.

The watchdog group said the “prima facie view” is that the mandatory use of Apple’s in-app payments system for paid apps and in-app purchases “restrict[s] the choice available to the app developers to select a payment processing system of their choice especially considering when it charges a commission of up to 30% for app purchases and in-app purchases.”

In September 2021, Apple faced an antitrust challenge in India for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the apps market by forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app purchase system, reports Reuters.

The Indian case was filed by a little-known, non-profit group that argues the tech giant’s fee of up to 30% hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry. Unlike Indian court cases, filings and details of cases reviewed by the CCI aren’t made public.

