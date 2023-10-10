The Apple Watch has a slight advantage over competing devices in a study of providing data from electrocardiograms (ECG), according to a study from the University Hospital Basel of Switzerland.

The goal of the study of over 450 participants was to compare the accuracy of cardiologists, internal medicine residents and medical students in detecting atrial fibrillation via SL-ECGs from five different smart devices (Apple Watch, Fitbit Sense, KardiaMobile, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Withings ScanWatch). Participants were also asked to assess the quality and readability of SL-ECGs.

SL-ECGs from the Apple Watch were considered as having the best quality and readability by 203 (45%) and 226 (50%) participants, respectively. However, all the tested devices pretty much showed the same dependability at predicting atrial vibration.

