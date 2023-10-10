I’ve not experienced this issue, but there are reports of some iPhone 15 model users finding that iOS 17 sometimes shut down the smartphones in the night, sometimes for hours, according to 9to5Mac.

“Wake up to your iPhone passcode screen after an apparent restart overnight? You’re not alone,” the article states. “This seems to have happened to a lot of iPhone users. The oddest part for people affected? Battery level data shows that the phone was powered down for a few hours.”

As noted by Forbes, if you think this has happened to you, go to Settings and then Battery. The graph showing the last 24 hours may have a gap in it. To be clear, it’s not like the one on my iPhone which I think shows that the phone last night stopped charging a bit after midnight, because it had hit 100%, but rather a complete blank.

