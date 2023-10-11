Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple customers in Chile will soon be able to make purchases directly from the company. Apple is launching its online store in the country next week, and there’s an official custom wallpaper to celebrate.

° From MacRumors: Apple is rumored to be launching a new seventh-generation iPad mini soon, but the new model will not feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, claims a leaker with alleged supply chain sources.

° From AppleInsider: Valve’s “Counter-Strike 2” won’t be coming to Mac in the future, and at the same time, the company has killed “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” on Mac.

° From Cult of Mac: Samsung used a short video to join Google in urging Apple to add support for Rich Communication Services to iMessage, which would end the blue bubble vs. green bubble divide.

° From iPhone in Canada: The Square One Apple Store in Mississauga, Ontario, is set to relocate by the end of 2023, according to building permits issued by the City of Mississauga’s planning and building department.

° From The Verge: California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed SB 244, or the Right to Repair Act, into law, making it easier for owners to repair devices themselves or to take them to independent repair shops

° From MacVoices Live!: This MacVoices Live! session concludes as Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Eric Bolden, Mark Fuccio, Ben Roethig, Kelly Guimont, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Brittany Smith discuss the difference in weight between the iPhone 14 and 15. the explore the iPhone 15’s camera capabilities including the decision not to include a 10X optical zoom and the challenges of stabilization.

