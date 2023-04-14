Apple Original Films and A24 have announced that the documentary “Stephen Curry: Underrated,” directed and produced by Emmy Award winner Peter Nicks, will be released in select theaters and premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 21.

Here’s how it is described: “Stephen Curry: Underrated” is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball: Stephen Curry. This feature documentary — blending intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on camera interviews — documents Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.

Nicks produces alongside Academy Award nominee Ryan Coogler, Erick Peyton, Sean Havey, Ben Cotner and Marissa Torres Ericson. Emily Osborne, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler are executive producers.

