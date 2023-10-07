Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From CNET: The iPhone 15 Pro Max beats the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in a camera shoot-out.

° From MacRumors: Apple Vision Pro users will have to created Personas with generic glasses.

° From AppleInsider: A new update has broken Discord for some owners of Apple Silicon Macs — but there’s a fix.

° From 9to5Mac: Shooting iPhone 15 Pro video to an SSD won’t warn you if your cable is too slow.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Live! panel of David Ginsburg, Jim Rea, Eric Bolden, Mark Fuccio, Ben Roethig, Kelly Guimont, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, and Brittany Smith start off this session by discussing their impressions of macOS Sonoma,and iOS 17 features.

