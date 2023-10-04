As Apple rolls out its newest iPhone 15 lineup, and updates its Apple Watch models, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) says that we’re reminded that the Apple ecosystem encourages multiple device ownership.

CIRP has previously looked at customers that own iPhones, iPads, and Macs – the obvious “triple threat.” Others have highlighted the importance of these three device owners.

The three products together make up 60% of Apple revenues. And, these customers own Apple’s most important product, iPhone, and its two most significant iPhone accessories, Apple Watch and AirPods. CIRP says these customers also represent a relatively small share of all Apple customers. The research group estimates that about 12% of iPhone buyers own all three.

What’s more, CIRP’s data shows that among iPhone buyers surveyed, one in four are also Apple Watch owners but do not own AirPods. The number of new iPhone buyers who own Apple Watches climbs to 37% when adding Apple Watch owners who also have AirPods.

