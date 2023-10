Some iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users have noted overheating issues (though I’ve not on my iPhone 15 Pro Max). Now Apple has released iOS 17.0.3 to deal with the problem.

According to Apple’s release notes, “the update provides important bug fixes, security updates, and addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.”

To download the update on your iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today