Both Apple and Amazon have had preliminary discussions with the College Football Playoff about acquiring rights to the 12-team slate, according to Front Office Sports.

The College Football Playoff is an annual postseason knockout invitational tournament to determine a national champion for the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Football Bowl Subdivision, the highest level of college football competition in the United States.

The CFP has begun looking for media partners for its next contract for the expanded playoff starting in 2026, and held its first formal meeting last week, the article adds.

Apple and Amazon have already become major players in pro sports, including the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football,” MLB, and MLS — though both companies have yet to obtain college sports media rights. This could change soon.

