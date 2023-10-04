Ready Player Me, an avatar platform, has announced an expansion of their developer tools with the launch of geometry-aware AI texturing. This update allows mapping textures to 3D models.

Unlike previous AI-generated assets, which often resulted in random patterns on 3D models, Ready Player Me’s AI now comprehends the intricacies of each asset, including the placement of pockets, buttons, and seams, and expertly maps generated textures to precisely match these elements, according to Timmu Toke, CEO of Ready Player Me. The result is a level of realism and artistry that rivals professional human artists, he adds.

This new addition to Asset Designer leverages AI to streamline the process of creating avatar outfits. The technology was developed by training a custom generative model, utilizing Stable Diffusion and ControlNet, for retexturing assets.

Geometry-Aware AI Texturing enables developers to choose from a variety of predefined styles or describe their own preferences, reducing the time and effort needed to create custom content for their applications. The tool is now publicly accessible, and developers and users are not required to be registered with Ready Player Me to use it.

Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for developers. With modern software developer kits for all major platforms, embeddable Avatar Creator, and Developer Studio for managing app integrations and assets, developers can add avatars to any game or app.

