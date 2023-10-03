ZAGG and Apple World today are teaming up to award three lucky folks an InvisibleShield Glass XTR3 screen protector for the iPhone 15 line-up.

It’s made with Hexiom impact technology and is ZAGG’s most technologically advanced screen protector. To enter, just email me at dennis.sellers@appleworld.today by Friday, Oct. 6, and tell me what kind of iPhone 15 you have (15, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, or 15 Plus). Winners must be located in the U.S.

Here’s a description of the InvisibleShield Glass XTR3:

10X Stronger: Glass XTR3 is made with shock-absorbing Hexiom impact technology that makes it up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection. 1

Glass XTR3 is made with shock-absorbing Hexiom impact technology that makes it up to 10X stronger than traditional glass screen protection. Highest Level of Blue Light Filtration: New-to-world Eyesafe RPF60 technology filters blue light (435-440 nm) to improve eye comfort and sleep, and it won’t change the colors on your screen.

New-to-world Eyesafe RPF60 technology filters blue light (435-440 nm) to improve eye comfort and sleep, and it won’t change the colors on your screen. Anti-reflective Technology: This new treatment significantly decreases reflection and increases the light transmitted to improve your screen’s clarity and enrich the color depth and vibrancy of the images on your screen.

This new treatment significantly decreases reflection and increases the light transmitted to improve your screen’s clarity and enrich the color depth and vibrancy of the images on your screen. Smooth, Ultra-Touch Sensitive Surface: Glass XTR3 has an SiO2-enhanced coating for maximum touch sensitivity and a super smooth surface.

Glass XTR3 has an SiO2-enhanced coating for maximum touch sensitivity and a super smooth surface. Anti-dust Adhesive: Even if a little dust gets on your screen during installation, our new adhesive will install smoothly over most dust.

Even if a little dust gets on your screen during installation, our new adhesive will install smoothly over most dust. Anti-microbial Treatment: Glass XTR3 contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. 2

Glass XTR3 contains anti-microbial properties that protect the screen protector by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms. Recycled Glass Content: Glass XTR3 is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass. 3

Glass XTR3 is made with up to 30% post-consumer recycled glass. TÜV Rheinland Certified Green Product Mark: Glass XTR3 is made with up to 30% recycled glass, its installation tray is made from 100% recycled content, and its packaging is 100% recyclable.

Glass XTR3 is made with up to 30% recycled glass, its installation tray is made from 100% recycled content, and its packaging is 100% recyclable. FSC Certification: With recyclable packaging made from 100% recycled materials, Glass XTR3 has been certified by FSC, an organization working to protect healthy forests.

With recyclable packaging made from 100% recycled materials, Glass XTR3 has been certified by FSC, an organization working to protect healthy forests. Precise Installation: The EZ Apply® installation process with tray ensures perfect alignment.

The EZ Apply® installation process with tray ensures perfect alignment. Limited Lifetime Warranty: If your InvisibleShield ever gets worn or damaged, we will replace it for as long as you own your device.

