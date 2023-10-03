Apple TV+ today announced a lineup of all-new kids and family programming featuring the debut of the Apple Original special “The Velveteen Rabbit,” based on the beloved children’s classic written by Margery Williams, launching on November 22.

There will also be brand new holiday-themed episodes from beloved series including “The Snoopy Show,” “Frog and Toad” and “Shape Island,” premiering globally December 1 and a special New Year’s Eve themed episode of “Sago Mini Friends” on December 22.

Apple TV+ will also provide special free windows for nonsubscribers to stream the iconic holiday specials from Mendelson/Melendez Productions and Peanuts Worldwide, including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” available Saturday, October 21 through Sunday, October 22; “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” available Saturday, November 18 through Sunday, November 19; and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” available Saturday, December 16 through Sunday, December 17. These specials are available to subscribers now and every day.

The full lineup for Apple TV+ kids and family holiday fare can be found here.

