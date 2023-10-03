NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Cut the Rope 3, Jeopardy! World Tour+, and Crossword Jam+ are coming to Apple Arcade this month.

Here’s how the games are described by Apple:

Jeopardy! World Tour+ (Uken Games): October 6

At home or on the go, Jeopardy! World Tour+ is a fresh way to play America’s Favorite Quiz Show. With the true Jeopardy! experience in the palm of their hands, players will have fun competing with other players around world in thousands of categories and earning bragging rights as they climb the leaderboards to become Jeopardy! World Tour champion.

Cut the Rope 3 (Paladin Studios): October 13

The newest chapter in the hit mobile franchise that has more than 1.6 billion downloads, Cut the Rope 3 is an exciting adventure that starts with a mysterious map and a promise of great discoveries. Players will set out to explore uncharted territories with the game’s protagonist, Om Nom, and cute little Nibble Nom. Their journey with these adorable monsters will take them to breathtaking locations and unique levels full of creative and challenging puzzles. By solving them all, they’ll find new species of Nommies and become the ultimate explorer. The game features beloved characters and signature gameplay mechanics, along with new challenges and physics-based elements that will excite fans of the series.

Crossword Jam+ (PlaySimple Games): October 20

Crossword Jam+ takes crossword-style word games to the next level, featuring fresh daily challenges that players can use to wind down for the day and relax to a mellow crossword. Players can simply swipe and connect letters to find words and boost their vocabulary. The game features breathtaking natural sceneries that are sure to put the player’s mind at ease, and Arcade subscribers will be able to access the full game with no ads or in-app purchases. They’ll solve puzzles that slowly get harder to match their growing word skills, all while visiting the most beautiful countries across the world.

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition (2K Games): October 27

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition delivers new ways for fans to play at home and on the go. In MyCAREER, players can step into the shoes of their very own NBA superstar, gain fans, and unlock endorsements with iconic brands such as Nike, Jordan, or Adidas. They can also customize their fit with new shoes, accessories, outfits, and tattoos. In addition to current NBA stars, players can tap NBA legends to join their streetball squad as they take on AI opponents. With the return of the Greatest mode, players can challenge new GOATs and unlock a whole new lineup of NBA superstars and legends. They’ll build the team of their wildest dreams as they take on other squads in the ultimate showdown with The Greatest Fantasy Team Challenge. Or they can sit courtside with Spectator mode and play games matching the NBA season with NBA Today. And here’s the kicker — players can now customize their indoor MyCOURT, hone their skills, and then invite their friends via Game Center to witness their greatness.

About Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is available for US$4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($16.95), Family ($22.95), and Premier ($32.95.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.

