Apple has released the first developer betas of macOS Sonoma 14.1, iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, tvOS 17.1, and watchOS 10.1.

The company has also posted a release candidate (RC) of macOS Ventura 13.6. A release candidate, also known as “going silver,” is a beta version with potential to be a stable product.

Registered developers can download the betas via Apple’s developer portal. Or they can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.

