° From The Information: Jony Ive, the renowned designer of the iPhone, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, according to two people familiar with the conversations.

° From The Medium: Apple plans to release new MacBooks and iPads with 3nm chips in 2024, but demand for the devices might be “below expectations” due to a “lack of growth drivers.”

° From MacRumors: Apple today added the M2 Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra Mac Studio models to its online store for refurbished products in the U.S., allowing the desktop machines to be purchased at a discounted price for the first time since their June 2023 launch.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s iPhone SE could get quite the update for its fourth generation, says anonymous leaker, claiming Face ID, USB-C, Action button, OLED, and more.

° From 9to5Mac: An Apple TV+ playback glitch causing episodes to cut off ending, credits play first.

° From an Apple support document” An Apple Configurator issue will be fixed in a future macOS Sonoma update.

