There’s lots of interest when it comes to smartphone platform switchers. On the Apple side of the equation, that is the 10%-15% of new iPhone buyers who switched from an Android phone.

Now Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) has taken a look at the vast majority of new iPhone buyers – the 89% who upgraded from another iPhone. In the quarter that just ended in June 2023, 79% of iPhone buyers bought a member of the iPhone 14 family released in September 2022.

Eleven percent bought September 2021 released iPhone 13 models, and another 10% bought 2020 released models. They upgraded from a wide range of iPhones. In the quarter, the largest percentage of buyers, 24%, previously owned iPhone 11 or 11 Pro/Max. This makes sense, “as the iPhone 11 models are in their third year in the market,” notes CIRP.

