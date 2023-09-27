Apple has released watchOS 10.0.2 for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

According to Apple’s release notes for the update, watchOS 10.0.2 includes bug fixes and important security updates for the Apple Watch.

‌watchOS 10‌‌.0.2 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on an iPhone running iOS 17 by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least a 50% battery and it needs to be placed on a charger.

