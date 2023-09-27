macOS Sonoma is now available as a free software update, bringing a set of new features to the Mac.

Not surprisingly, it brings more iOS and iPadOS features to the operating system. Users can now place widgets right on the desktop, interact with them with just a click, and, thanks to Continuity, access the ecosystem of iPhone widgets on their Mac.

In macOS Sonoma, video conferencing also gets new features to help users present remotely, like Presenter Overlay, which places a presenter on top of the content being shared, and Reactions, which enables gesture-triggered video effects in cinematic quality.

Updates come to Safari. For example, the Profiles feature keeps browsing separate between multiple topics or projects, and web apps provide faster access to favorite sites. And Apple says that gaming gets even better, with the introduction of Game Mode, exciting new titles, and a new game porting toolkit that makes it even easier for developers to bring more games to Mac.

To download macOS Sonoma go to the Settings app and click Software Update.

