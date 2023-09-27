Apple has released Safari 17 for macOS Monterey and macOS Ventura. It brings some of the features of macOS Sonoma’s Safari to those operating system.

Here’s the info from Apple’s release notes: Safari 17 introduces new features, even faster performance, and improved security.

– Profiles keep your browsing separate for topics like work and personal, separating your history, cookies, extensions, Tab Groups, and Favorites

– Enhanced Private Browsing locks your private browsing windows when you’re not using them, blocks known trackers from loading, and removes identifying tracking from URLs

– Streamlined search offers more relevant, faster, and easier-to-read results

– Multiple tab selection allows you to select multiple tabs at once and move them around the tab bar or create a Tab Group

Safari 17 can be downloaded from the System Settings menu on ‌macOS Ventura‌ or in System Preferences on macOS Monterey.

