Podcast producers on certain popular platforms can now have an Apple Podcasts Subscriptions version created automatically through Delegated Delivery, reports AppleInsider.

In April 2021, unveiled Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, which the company describes as “a global marketplace for listeners to discover premium subscriptions offered by their favorite creators alongside millions of free shows on Apple Podcasts.”

As noted by AppleInsider, at launch, Apple’s Delegated Delivery supports four such rival hosting services: Bluberry, Libsyn, Omny Studio, and RSS.com.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related