Apple has withdrawn an app created by Andrew Tate after accusations that it encouraged misogyny and could be an illegal pyramid scheme, reports The Guardian.

Tate created the app, Real World Portal, after the closure of his “Hustler’s University”, which was an online academy for his fans, promising to assist them in making thousands of pounds while helping Tate’s videos on social media, which have been described as misogynistic, to go viral, the article adds.

McCue Jury & Partners, the firm representing four British women who have accused Tate of sexual and physical assault, claimed that the app deliberately targets young men and encourages misogyny, including members of the app sharing techniques on how to control and exploit women.

Emory Andrew Tate III is an American-British media personality, businessman, and former professional kickboxer. He began practicing kickboxing in 2005 and gained his first championship in 2009. He attracted wider attention in 2016 when he appeared on the British reality show Big Brother.

The accompanying photo courtesy of The Sunday Times.

