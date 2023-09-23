Here are then top Apple-related articles for the week of September 18-22.

° Apple released iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 17, and tvOS 17.

° In the second quarter of 2023, Apple sold 8.1 million smartwatches for 18% market share. That’s down 3% from the second quarter of 2022 when Apple sold 8.4 million smartwatches and had 20% market share.

° When it comes to customer satisfaction with personal computers – including desktops, laptops, and tablets – Samsung has surged 2%, tying Apple (up 1%).

° ° Global sales of wearable devices such as the Apple Watch and AirPods grew 8.5% year-over-year in quarter two of 2023.

° When given the choice, it appears many employees at Cisco are going Mac…and not looking back.

° Apple could be a leader when it comes to developing artificial intelligence-capable personal computers.

° A new study finds that Apple holds the greatest share of the mobile market in 51 countries – including the U.S., Japan, the UK, and Australia.

° Apple is expected to gain a larger share of India’s smartphone sales, with the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models accounting for more of its shipments.

