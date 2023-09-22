As noted by MacRumors, if you plan to move data to an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max from a previous iPhone, you need to update the newer device to iOS 17.0.2 or might encounter issues.

Apple says iOS 7.0.2 “provides important bug fixes, security updates, and fixes an issue that may prevent transferring data directly from another iPhone during setup.”

But if you’ve already tried to transfer data from another iPhone before updating to iOS 17.0.2, and your iPhone 15 is now stuck showing an Apple logo, Apple has posted a support document with steps on how to restore the iPhone.

