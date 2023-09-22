There’s been a lot of gripes that Lossless Audio won’t be available on the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 with a Lightning charging case.

If you want/need the feature, you’ll have to splurge US$249 for the new AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C charging case. And you’ll need the newest earbuds for the best quality with the upcoming Vision Pro, according to Apple.

In a half-hour video interview with Brian Tong — as noted by 9to5Mac — folks from Apple finally share some insight into what the technical differences are that explain why. The simple answer is that the H2 chips inside Apple Vision Pro and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C run at 5 GHz. For comparison, the H2 inside AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning runs at 2.4 GHz.

