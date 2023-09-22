Apple TV+’s The Changeling’ is still in this week’s Reelgood list of streaming shows and movies. However, it drops from number four to number 10. And season three of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” enters the chat at number eight.

The top 10 list includes, in descending order, “Yellowstone,” “Ahsoka,” Elemental,” “Wilderness,” “John Wick Chapter 4,” “One Piece,” “Asteroid City,” “The Morning Show,” “A Million Miles Away,” and “The Changeling.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related