Apple is expected to gain a larger share of India’s smartphone sales, with the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models accounting for more of its shipments.

The company is projected to account for 7% of all smartphone sales in the country from July to December, up from 5% in the first half of 2023, according to data from Counterpoint Research shared exclusively with Reuters.

Wait times in India for Apple’s latest 15 Pro and Pro Max models, that go on sale Friday, are stretching up to late October, mirroring trends seen in China and the U.S., the article adds. Counterpoint estimated the models will account for 25% of overall iPhone 15 shipments in India in the fourth quarter, a 4% increase from what the previous generation top-range models accounted for a year earlier.

What’s more, according to data from the Canalys research group Apple sold 319,000 Macs and iPads in the second quarter for 8.2% market share. That compares to sales of 168,000 and 3.7% market share in 2022. That’s 89.5% year-over-year growth.

