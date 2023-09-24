Usher has been named the headlining musical act of the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, which will take place in Nevada on February 11, 2024.

The performance will take place during the halftime break in the game at Allegiant Stadium, located in Paradise, Nevada. Usher is an American singer, songwriter, and dancer. Alongside a successful music career, Usher is also acclaimed for involvement in humanitarian causes and is the founder of Usher’s New Look foundation.

2024 will see the thirds straight year that the Super Bowl LVIII has been played in the western U.S. And it will be the first Super Bowl that will be held in Nevada and the Las Vegas Valley area.

