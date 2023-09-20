At this year’s Jamf User Nation Conference (JNUC), Fletcher Previn, senior vice president and and chief information officer at Cisco, says the Mac fared well in the company’s employee work program.

Cisco’s IT department recently enhanced its employee choice program to provide Cisco employees with a tailored choice experience offering PC and Mac, with an improved offering experience for Linux set to deploy later this year.

A year after the reimagined program commenced, Cisco’s IT department conducted an analysis to better understand the impact of employee choice on the wider organization. The study was conducted by analyzing internal company data from Cisco’s workforce of over 130,000 people spanning 99 different countries.

Here’s what Previn had to say about the employee choice program:

When we purchase our personal phones or computers, we select the devices based on our personal preferences — do we like the look and feel, the performance abilities, the integration with other devices we use, etc. Liking the devices you use every day can impact how much and how well you interact with them. This idea is at the heart of employee choice.

When given the choice at Cisco, it appears many employees at Cisco are going Mac… and not looking back. When given the choice between Mac or PC, 60% of Cisco employees use Mac today, with 24% switching to Mac from PC at device refresh. This momentum of Mac in the enterprise is not new — IDC just released a new study predicting the same shift.

So if you give an employee the opportunity to work on their preferred device, they should be happy — but are they actually more productive? With a Mac, businesses can achieve remarkable gains in productivity. Cisco’s internal analysis indicates that one-third fewer IT admins are required to support staff using Mac compared to PC. But it wasn’t just IT who reaps these gains. Cisco data showed increases in other employee successes: sales teams using Mac outperform their PC counterparts with +9.8% deals created, +10.9% bookings achieved, and +9.9% faster to close a deal. And software engineers push out nearly 11.5% more code when using a Mac.

Cisco employees using Apple are also happier with their overall IT satisfaction. Users with both Mac and iPhone — taking advantage of the whole powerful Apple ecosystem — had an 83% satisfaction rate with IT.

It’s not just worker productivity, happiness and satisfaction that are boosted by employee choice — there are other real benefits for the business as well.

The Cisco data reports that:

• Mac users experience almost five times fewer cyber threats, and 9 times fewer virus issues than PCs, based on Cisco’s Secure Endpoint detection software.

• 89% of Mac users leverage biometrics compared to 29% of PC users, a known boost to security.

• The streamlined upgrade process for macOS Ventura, which took just one month compared to the six-month timeline for Windows 11, demonstrates Mac’s agility in adapting to new technology.

While Mac’s higher upfront cost is a concern for organizations when allocating employee devices, Cisco found that Mac was actually US$148-$395 less expensive over three years, depending on the hardware model.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related