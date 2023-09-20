Lily Gladstone of Apple TV+’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ reportedly has her sights set on becoming the first Native American nominated for the Best Actress Oscar, reports Variety.

She will campaign alongside her Oscar-winning co-star and executive producer, Leonardo DiCaprio, the article adds. Based on David Grann’s 2017 non-fiction book “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” the film tells the tragic true story of members of the Osage tribe who were murdered under suspicious circumstances during the 1920s.

About ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Following its global theatrical run, the film will debut on Apple TV+. Starring a cast led by Gladstone, DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro the film premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with broad critical acclaim and an extended standing ovation.

The wide theatrical release of “Killers of the Flower Moon” will also include IMAX theaters, for which the film will be digitally remastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Remastering) technology.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

Hailing from Apple Studios, “Killers of the Flower Moon” was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer and Niels Juul serving as executive producers.

