The hazmat bunnies from Apple TV+’s “Luck” movie are in a new short film dubbed “Bad Luck Spot!” to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

In the short animated film the bunnies “jump on a very important task that gets hilariously out of hand.” You can view “Bad Luck Spot!” By going here.

About ‘Luck’

Here’s how “Luck” — the first animated film feature from Skydance Studio — is described: “Luck” centers around the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. When she discovers the never-before-seen Land of Luck, Sam must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

Eva Noblezada (“Hadestown,” “Miss Saigon,” “Yellow Rose”) provides the voice for Sam. When she ages out of foster care, Sam discovers the Land of Luck and embarks on a quest that could change her luck forever.

Simon Pegg (“Mission: Impossible,” “Ice Age,” “Star Trek Beyond”) will provide the voice for Bob, a lucky black cat from the Land of Luck, where the Captain, voiced by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Whoopi Goldberg, stands guard as the head of security. Bob becomes Sam’s partner in the quest to find a lucky penny in hopes of preserving his lucky life.

About St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day occurs annually on March 17 in observance of the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. What began as a religious feast day in the 17th century has evolved into a variety of festivals across the globe celebrating Irish culture with parades, special foods, music, dancing, and a lot of green.

Why green? The color can be tied to several things, including Ireland’s flag, its nickname as the “Emerald Isle,” the shamrock (which is an important symbol in the story of Saint Patrick) and spring.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related